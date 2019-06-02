Step Outdoors Festival continues Sunday
Festival is in its fifth year
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - SteelStacks is hosting the Step Outdoors Festival all weekend long.
The festival includes an urban hike and numerous activities along the way such as archery and axe throwing.
There are also demonstrations with the Keystone Dock Dogs and numerous vendors.
The event is presented by Saint Luke's University Health Network.
