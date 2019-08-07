Stop & Shop strike still affects Giant parent in second quarter

69 News

Ahold Delhaize, parent company of Giant Carlisle, reported that effects of a first quarter 2019 strike at their Stop & Shop brand continued to impact results in the second quarter and first half of 2019.

However, sales performance at Stop & Shop is recovering and the company expects no significant impact from the strike in the second half of the year.

In addition, the company announced that the integration of Ahold and Delhaize has been fully completed, and net synergies of €512 million have been achieved when projected out over the year, slightly ahead of target.

U.S. Results

Notable actions of Giant/Martin’s include the addition of 124 Click and Collect points, which, together with Food Lion, gives the company a total of 483 Click and Collect points in the U.S. "Click and collect" describes when customers order groceries online and then visit a store for pick up.

Frans Muller, President and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, said: "Although our results were impacted by the strike at Stop & Shop, our other U.S. brands continued their strong performance. U.S. comparable sales excluding gasoline were up 0.2% during the quarter, with the strike impact offset by the strong performance of our other brands, in particular Food Lion.”

The online business in the U.S. grew 14.4%, or 18% excluding the adverse impact of the strike and Muller remains confident that the company can achieve over 20% growth in U.S. online sales in 2019.

Results in Europe

In the Netherlands, performance remained solid, with 3.1% comparable sales growth, adjusted for Easter. Net consumer online sales were up 34.4%, with bol.com, the most successful online retail platform in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Muller commented, "During the quarter, we continued to make steady progress on the execution of our Leading Together strategy. We started the rollout of our "Re-imagine Stop & Shop" program on Long Island, implementing learnings from the Hartford, Connecticut, stores we remodeled last year. We also launched various fresh food initiatives across the businesses in both the U.S. and Europe, providing healthy and convenient meal solutions for our customers.

Muller said that Ahold Delhaize is well underway with its Save for Our Customers program which is expected to deliver €540 million in 2019.

Looking forward, Muller reiterated the company's April adjustments to expected results. The company anticipates underlying operating margin for the group to be slightly lower than in 2018. The percentage growth of underlying earnings per share in 2019 was revised from high single digits to low single digits. The company still expects 2019 free cash flow of around €1.8 billion, with capital expenditure of €2.0 billion.

Ahold Delhaize is a world leader in supermarkets and eCommerce with market leading local brands in 11 countries. Its U.S. brands include Giant Carlisle, Peapod, Giant, Food Lion, Stop & Shop, Hannaford, and Martins.