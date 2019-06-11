String of thefts being investigated at retirement facility: 'It's wrong on every level'
UPPER MACUNGIE , Pa. - Police in Upper Macungie Township are investigating a string of thefts that allegedly took place recently at a local retirement facility.
On Monday, an executive at Country Meadows Retirement Communities spoke out for the first time to 69 News condemning the incidents.
"It's wrong on every level everywhere," said Vice President of Operations Elaine Bussoletti.
Upper Macungie Township Police say four times last month, someone went into people's unlocked rooms at the North Krocks Road campus and stole cash.
"For us, this is personal," says Bussoletti. "These residents are our family. They live with us every day. They see us every day. We're with them more than their own families a lot of the time. So for us this is personal and we want to make sure that our residents feel safe, comfortable and loved."
Bussoletti says while anyone could be the culprit, the staff at Country Meadows is made up of caring people.
"We do everything we can to screen our co-workers to make sure the residents are safe," she said.
Bussoletti would not say where the crimes took place on the four-building campus or talk about the victims only to say she does not believe any were specifically targeted.
"We reinforced everything with our residents. It's best to lock your door when you leave the room," said Bussoletti.
And as someone whose mother used to live in a retirement community, she has message for whoever is responsible for the alleged crimes.
"I hope that they're prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," says Bussoletti.
