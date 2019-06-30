Strong storms cause damage in Lehigh Valley, Berks County

Heavy storms cause damage across the area Saturday Area of South Second and West Federal streets, Allentown. [ + - ] 69 News [ + - ] 69 News Kenhorst Borough, Berks County [ + - ] 900 block of South 10th Street, Allentown. [ + - ] 69 News Area of South Second and West Federal streets, Allentown [ + - ] 900 block of South 10th Street, Allentown. [ + - ] 900 block of South 10th Street, Allentown. [ + - ]

Strong storms caused damage as they pushed through the Lehigh Valley and Berks County Saturday afternoon.

In Allentown, a tree toppled over along the back edge of two homes in the 900 block of South 10th Street.

Just a short distance away, also in Allentown, a large tree fell across the road at South Second and West Federal streets.



In Berks County, a large tree limb ended up on the roof of a home in Kenhorst in the 1300 block of Commonwealth Boulevard.

There were no reports of injuries.

At one point, power was knocked out to thousands of electric customers in the area.