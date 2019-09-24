Students learn from their deaf classmates in sign language club
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - September is National Deaf Awareness Month, a time when the deaf and hard-of-hearing community shares its culture and language with others.
It's not often you see sign language on TV, and many don't realize one in twenty Americans are deaf or hard of hearing.
That fact isn't taught in most classes, like those at Orefield Middle School.
Students in 7th grade science classes at Orefield are now learning to test a hypothesis.
But for two kids in their class, Janielix Acevedo and Alizhanae Young, learning is a little different because they are deaf.
Their primary language is American Sign Language or ASL.
Orefield Middle School has eight students who are deaf or hard of hearing. But 60 of their classmates have signed up for the sign language club.
"I enjoy teaching the kids and helping them to communicate with others," said Acevedo.
The club starts with the basics, like the alphabet, and progresses to more complicated signs and sentences.
"I like signing with my hearing friends," said Young.
Teacher Amie DiNardo says the club is opening new doors for all the students.
"The kids to take that club they can start with saying hi to the kids in the hallway you see you then like try to start finger spelling during lunch," said DiNardo.
And that is exactly what you see when you hang out in the cafeteria.
Kids being kids, only speaking in several different languages.
"They're like everybody else except they can't hear," said Abby Ross, Sign Language Club member.
But no matter what language they use, one theme is universal.
"If you know sign language like you can talk to them and become very good friends with them," said Kendra Webber, Sign Language Club member.
