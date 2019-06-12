Stuffed to the Grills food truck operators to open restaurant in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Stuffed to the Grills Food Truck has a menu that'll leave you stuffed and yet somehow wanting more!

Run by sisters Emily and Michelle Cannon, one bite of their signature sandwiches will leave you speechless (because you'll be chowing down on another!)

Of course, you have to have a "side'"of their enormous Irish nachos plate, with homemade potato chips covered in a hot, gooey cheddar cheese, and make sure you save room for their savory brie bites, drizzled with raspberry sauce and covered in powdered sugar.

Still not stuffed enough? Good news! The sisters are opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the Fogelsville area of Allentown at the end of the summer.