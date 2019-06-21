Sullivan Trail Starbucks wins zoning approval in Forks Township

Joshua Trujillo/Starbucks via CNN

FORKS TWP., Pa. - The Forks Township Board of Supervisors granted a conditional use to allow a drive-thru at a proposed Starbucks on Sullivan Trail at its Thursday meeting.

A 1,994 square-foot Starbucks is one part of a plan by Cedarwood Properties LLC of Haddonfield, New Jersey, to raze a home, a Rita's Italian Ice and Aqua Pool & Spa Supply on 1.5 acres at 1504, 1510 and 1512 Sullivan Trail. In their place, a single building that would house the coffee shop, at least one restaurant and retail space would be constructed.

A drive-thru, a standard feature of new Starbucks stores, is allowed as a conditional use in the township's town center zoning district. The township's planning commission recommended conditional use approval at its June 13 meeting.

Staffed by 20 employees, with no more than six on duty at one time, Paul Newlin, project supervisor for Cedarwood Properties, told the board. He said the Starbucks would be open 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. There would be a couple of chairs and tables outside, he said.

The property would have 55 parking spaces, and the drive-thru would accommodate eight vehicles, with a bypass lane to allow traffic onto Town Center Boulevard, said Jeremy Hoagland, president of the Crossroads Group, an engineering and land surveying firm based in Hamburg.

Supervisor Dan Martyak gave his support for the project but raised concerns about what he believes will be unsafe traffic patterns. He said the popularity of Starbucs would create those patterns on Sullivan Trail. Martyak said he would be less concerned about another business with more passive popularity compared to a Starbucks in that location. He questioned why the developer didn't more fully address traffic issues before coming to the board.

"I'm all about safety," he said. "It just doesn't feel right from a safety point of view."

Bill Colby, the lawyer representing Cedarwood, said the developer wanted to secure the conditional use before conducting an expensive traffic study.

Colby noted that the developer was only before the board for the conditional use for the drive-thru and that traffic issues could be addressed later.

"We intend this to be safe," he said, adding that the developer will accommodate what the township wants.

Traffic issues can be addressed during the land development phase of the project, township solicitor Lisa Pieria said.

Board member Erik Chuss said any proposed development in that area would face the same challenges of engineering a smooth flow of traffic onto Sullivan Trail.

"Hopefully, we can find a way to make it work," he said.