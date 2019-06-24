Lehigh Valley

Sunshine and clouds, more humid with a shower possible late to the west today

Very warm to hot the rest of the week

By:

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 06:26 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 06:26 AM EDT

Sunshine and clouds, more humid with a shower possible late to the west today

TODAY: Sunshine mixing with clouds, warm and turning more humid; a shower or thunderstorm late, especially west. High: 85

TONIGHT: Rather cloudy and muggy with a few showers and a heavier thunderstorm. Low: 70

TUESDAY: Humid with a leftover shower or thunderstorm early; warm with clouds giving way to some sunshine. High: 86, Low: 65

High pressure will work its way off the coast today allowing our wind direction to turn back out of the south. This southerly flow will gradually increase our humidity values as we work through the day, so expect things to feel a little more uncomfortable for outdoor activities by the afternoon and evening.

Afternoon high temperatures are expected to reach the mid 80s. Sunshine will mix with clouds today as a warm front slowly works its way to the north and east. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible late in the day, mainly out towards Interstate 81.

There will be a few showers and a heavier thunderstorm tonight as the warm front moves through. While an isolated stronger storm with some downpours is possible, we should not be seeing widespread flooding downpours like we experienced this past week.

Tonight’s low temperatures will hold around 70 degrees. A shower or thunderstorm will linger into Tuesday morning before a cold front will sweep any remaining showers and thunderstorms offshore. The cold front won't have a cooler air mass behind it though, just a slight drop in humidity values. We'll see afternoon high temperatures Tuesday still reaching the middle 80s.

The rest of the week will feature very warm to hot and moderately humid conditions. There can be an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Wednesday, especially to the north and west but the remainder of the week just looks hot and dry. High temperature on Wednesday will hit the upper 80s with highs of 90 degrees for Thursday and Friday.

Most of us outside of the Delaware Valley and South Jersey have yet to see the first 90-degree high temperature of the year. In both 2017 and 2018 by this date, we had already hit 90 degrees six times in the Lehigh Valley.

On Saturday, a cold front will drop in from our north and west creating a greater chance again for scattered showers and thunderstorms as it clashes with the moderately humid air mass in place across our region. High temperatures Saturday will still top out in the upper 80s.

Behind the cold front for Sunday, we should see humidity drop to more comfortable levels with high temperatures also dropping to the low 80s. Outside of a stray shower or thunderstorm courtesy of some upper level energy swinging through, it should be a mainly dry and rather sunny day.

