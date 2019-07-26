Suspect denied bail after second weapons arrest in five months
Witness tells police he ditched a gun in the weeds
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh County judge has denied bail for an Allentown man charged with his second felony weapons offense in five months.
Allentown police charged Nico C. Williams Jr. after a witness allegedly saw him ditching a handgun in the 600 block of Ellinger Street early Friday morning. District Judge Karen Devine arraigned the 20-year-old a few hours later and denied bail, citing his re-arrest on weapons charges.
Before Friday's arrest, Williams was awaiting trial on charges of carrying a firearm without a license and illegal possession of a firearm. He was arrested in March and released from Lehigh County Jail on June 25 after a bondsman posted his bail.
Allentown police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Jordan Street about 5:15 a.m. Friday to investigate a report of gunshots, according to court records. Officers arrived to find a group of people in the area. They allegedly scattered after being asked to stop, according to records. Officers detained Williams after a chase.
A witness reported hearing several gunshots in the area of the 600 block of Elliger Street and then seeing a group of males walking in that block. The witness told police that he saw a man in a white t-shirt and gray shorts throw a gun into the heavily weeded area of parking lot.
The witness pointed out the area, and officers allegedly found a Taurus G2C 9mm handgun in the weeds. Police said the witness identified Williams as the man he saw tossing the gun.
Authorities said a records check on Williams revealed a felony conviction for robbery. Police allege he does not have a license to carry permit.
Police charged him with illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and disorderly conduct. Williams' next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 2.
