Suspended NJ sheriff's deputy indicted on federal child porn charges

A suspended New Jersey sheriff's deputy is now facing federal child porn charges.

Federal prosecutors say Joshua Padilla, 33, of Eatontown, filmed himself having sex with a teenage girl in Northampton County and posted it online.

The federal indictment is in addition to child sex abuse charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police against Padilla earlier this year.

Authorities also say he arranged to have sex with a 17-year-old girl in Upper Mount Bethel Township.

He's also accused of soliciting sex from an undercover agent who was posing as a 14-year-old girl.