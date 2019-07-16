Suspended NJ sheriff's deputy indicted on federal child porn charges
A suspended New Jersey sheriff's deputy is now facing federal child porn charges.
Federal prosecutors say Joshua Padilla, 33, of Eatontown, filmed himself having sex with a teenage girl in Northampton County and posted it online.
The federal indictment is in addition to child sex abuse charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police against Padilla earlier this year.
Authorities also say he arranged to have sex with a 17-year-old girl in Upper Mount Bethel Township.
He's also accused of soliciting sex from an undercover agent who was posing as a 14-year-old girl.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Suspended NJ sheriff's deputy indicted on federal child porn charges
He was previously accused of having sex with a teenage girl in Northampton County and filming it.Read More »
- Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Coplay man
- Allentown police: Man threw acid on pair, causing burns
- Emmaus' Furnace Street warehouse to be sold and possibly converted
- Police nab retail theft suspect on the run
- Mother of Allentown shooting victim speaks out
- Fire heavily damages house in Bangor
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Berks coroner IDs woman found dead on Warren Street Bypass
- Mother of Allentown shooting victim speaks out
- Nearly 2,000 RAWA customers impacted by water main break
- Nonprofit dedicates food drive to young flooding victim
- Updated Stokesay Castle listed for sale with $4.2M asking price
- Suspended NJ sheriff's deputy indicted on federal child porn charges
- Monroe man convicted in death of infant daughter
- Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Coplay man
- Milk the moment: App helps combat phone addiction
- Allentown police: Man threw acid on pair, causing burns