Talen Energy Corp. to pay $1M fine, clean up coal ash along Susquehanna
YORK HAVEN, Pa. (AP) - Environmental advocates, a Pennsylvania agency and an energy company have an agreement to clean up and stop pollution from a coal ash waste site on the Susquehanna River.
The settlement announced Wednesday requires Talen Energy Corp. to pay a $1 million civil penalty and remediate the site at the Brunner Island Steam Electric Station in York Haven.
The company must track and fix seeping contaminants from coal ash storage.
The consent decree is among Allentown-based Talen, the Department of Environmental Protection and three environmental groups. It's subject to a federal judge's approval.
The federal complaint alleges the Brunner Island operation has discharged into the river and tributaries arsenic, boron, lithium and other chemicals.
The plaintiffs say the seeps have been sending pollutants into the Susquehanna for many years.
