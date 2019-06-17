Teachers, lawmakers tour Mack Trucks Lehigh Valley plant

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Teachers took a field trip to learn about what it takes to be a manufacturer.

Educators and lawmakers walked through the 30-acre Mack Truck plant in Lower Macungie Township Monday as part of a program called "Teachers in the Workplace."

The program allows teachers to visit local employers and learn about the skills and knowledge students need to succeed in the workplace.

The groups toured the assembly lines where the company builds and assembles many of its custom trucks.

"Manufacturing has fundamentally changed over the last probably 10 years. It's not about turning wrenches anymore. It's about knowing how to turn the wrench but also about learning new skills and computers and things like that," said Tim Newman, HR director for Mack Truck.

It's a plan for teachers to help kids turn away from one-size-fits-all careers and set their sights on open roads of possibilities.

"When we go back to school at the beginning of next school year, we can say 'hey we got to visit Mack Trucks and that's so cool and let me tell you about all the things that we could even do,'" said Samantha Adams, learning support teacher at Trexler Middle School.

Governor Wolf granted nearly $2.6 million in Teacher in the Workplace grants in Pennsylvania. Mack Truck is one of 59 programs in the state.