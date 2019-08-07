IronPugs to take the field Aug. 19 after apparent typo

69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Apparently, a misspelling has turned the IronPigs into the IronPugs.

General Manager Kurt Landes says he made the mistake while ordering T-shirts recently. The team is rolling with it.

The Lehigh Valley IronPugs will be taking the field Aug. 19 when they host the Syracuse Mets.

"In what was a simple typo by me, we are now forced to become the ‘IronPugs' for this day," Landes said.

"It had to have been the auto-correct on my mobile phone. We've all been there, right? Now, like any pig, I have mud on my face."

The team will be giving away a free "IronPugs" T-Shirt to 3,000 fans 18 and older courtesy of MATHESON.

Tickets are available now and you can secure your seat online, by phone at (610) 841-PIGS (7447), or at the Provident Bank Ticket Office at Coca-Cola Park ticket windows during business hours.