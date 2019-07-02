Lehigh Valley

Team USA World Cup frenzy hits fever pitch at SteelStacks

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Team USA World Cup fever is alive and well in Bethlehem. Hundreds packed the SteelStacks parking lot to watch the match.

That frenzy hit a fever pitch when the final whistle sounded, sending Team USA to the finals.

"Being a female athlete, I think it's great to see all the people here supporting women's athletics," said Valerie Rutt-Guerriere.

The support for the team is growing so much ArtsQuest said they had to find a larger space for people to watch the match.

"We talked very early on that if the women would continue to advance for the semi-finals and hopefully the finals that we would bring in the big screen and put it here at PNC plaza," said ArtsQuest spokesperson Mark Demko.

People say they will continue to cheer loud, and hopefully the crowd will grow for an even bigger game on Sunday.

