Teen arrested in Allentown shooting
A teenager has been arrested in the shooting of a woman in Allentown last weekend.
A 17-year-old boy is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police are not releasing the teen's name or any details about his role in the shooting.
It happened Sunday evening in the area of Ridge and Oak Streets.
A woman was shot in the leg.
She drove to neighboring Catasauqua where she made contact with police.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Teen arrested in Allentown shooting
A teen has been arrested in the shooting of a woman in Allentown last weekend.Read More »
- History's Headlines: Limeport still plays ball
- Allentown School District celebrates refurbished Learning Dome
- 2 Lehigh Valley schools return to gridiron for rivalry game
- Easton community rallies to help find transplant for coach in need of kidney donor
- Local economist: Consumers are going to feel the effects of China's tariffs
- Inmate charged after allegedly damaging cell, spitting on C.O.
Latest From The Newsroom
- 2 Lehigh Valley schools return to gridiron for rivalry game
- Nearly 30,000 people expected to attend RiverFest in Muhlenberg Township this weekend
- Easton community rallies to help find transplant for coach in need of kidney donor
- 15 performers to take to the sky in first-ever airshow at Pocono Raceway
- Berks sets public auction of Bieber Tourways buildings
- Local economist: Consumers are going to feel the effects of China's tariffs
- New Teen arrested in Allentown shooting
- History's Headlines: Limeport still plays ball
- PHOTOS: High school football season opening night
- Allentown School District celebrates refurbished Learning Dome