Teen arrested in Allentown shooting

A teenager has been arrested in the shooting of a woman in Allentown last weekend.

A 17-year-old boy is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police are not releasing the teen's name or any details about his role in the shooting.

It happened Sunday evening in the area of Ridge and Oak Streets.

A woman was shot in the leg.

She drove to neighboring Catasauqua where she made contact with police.