Teen arrested in shooting that injured woman in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a shooting that left a woman injured in Allentown.

The teen was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, but authorities are not releasing the juvenile's name, said Allentown Police Capt. Mike Becker.

The teen will face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Becker said.

A woman was shot in the leg in the area of Ridge and Oak streets on Sunday. She drove into Catasauqua before making contact with police in the area of 12th and Race streets.

Police did not have further details about what happened or what led to the teen being charged.