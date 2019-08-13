Teen charged in shooting behind Emmaus elementary school
Police allege she had men shoot at ex-boyfriend
EMMAUS, Pa. - Authorities allege a Hanover Township teen arranged to have someone shoot at her ex-boyfriend behind a Lehigh County elementary school in June.
Elisa A. Torres, of Browning Lane in Northampton County, faces felony counts of conspiracy and aggravated assault in connection with the shooting behind Jefferson Elementary School in Emmaus on June 12. District Judge Rod Beck arraigned the 17-year-old Monday night, setting bail at $100,000.
Police were dispatched to the school about 10:45 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired and two vehicles speeding away from the area. Officers arrived to find a car in the rear parking lot of Jefferson Elementary with three victims standing nearby, six spent 9mm shell casings, two live rounds and a bullet hole in the car through the driver's seat headrest.
One victim identified himself as Torres's ex-boyfriend. He told police that Torres had arranged to meet him with one of her friends at the school. When she arrived, she and her ex-boyfriend started to argue before she drove away, according to records.
The victim reported that she returned to the school parking lot and tried to get Torres to get out of his vehicle. He refused and saw another white car pull into the parking lot. He told police that two men in hooded sweatshirts stepped out of the car and started shooting and him and his two friends, according to records.
A second victim reported allegedly hearing Torres tell her ex-boyfriend, "I got people coming to get you," and seeing the white car speeding down the block. He alleges Torres met with the men in the car before three men stepped out of the vehicle. He told police he noticed a "red beam" pointed on him, hearing gunshots and jumping back into the car.
Police determined that Torres's ex was sitting in the driver's seat, one victim was sitting in the right rear passenger seat and the third victim was in the front passenger seat, where a bullet was found in the seatbelt post.
Investigators said video surveillance captured the shooting and the shooters' car and Torres's car speeding west in the 500 block of North Street.
Torres failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 19.
