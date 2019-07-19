Teen sentenced for having knife outside Wilson Area High School

EASTON, Pa. - A Northampton County teen who received a time-served sentence for having a knife on school property remains in county jail awaiting trial for his alleged role in a robbery attempt.

Ca'Mel J. Douglas pleaded guilty in May to false identification to police and possession of a weapon on school property after he was arrested outside Wilson Area High School in February with a knife and marijuana. Police found a stolen handgun on his co-defendant, Nathaniel Donnelly.

Authorities alleged the teens said they hated cops and wanted to use the stolen gun on someone.

On Friday, Northampton County Judge Paula Roscioli sentenced Douglas to three to 12 months in Northampton County Prison on the weapons charge followed by a consecutive 24 months probation. She sentenced him to another 12 months probation on the false ID charge to be served concurrently.

Donnelly previously pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and possession of a weapon on school property and was sentenced to up to three years in state prison.

While on probation, the judge ordered that Douglas is not allowed to possess any weapons, he's to stay away from Donnelly and Wilson Area School and that he's to either graduate from high school or earn his GED. Douglas is also subject to a 9 p.m. curfew.

Defense attorney Michael Light asked the judge for a probationary sentence. Douglas never intended to use the knife, he cooperated with police and he was on school property to meet a girl, according to Light.

But Assistant District Attorney Patricia Mulqueen said she couldn't agree less. Douglas has never accepted responsibility and initially told police he was at the school to meet a cousin, she said.

Prison corrections officers reported they overheard Douglas say he "wanted bodies on him because it would be fun," Mulqueen said. The prosecution asked that he receive a sentence in the high end of the standard range or three years.

The judge was seemed surprised earlier in the proceeding when Douglas declined to address the court before sentencing. Roscioli later questioned whether Douglas was taking his situation seriously.

"You're standing there smirking. Do you think this is funny?" the judge asked.

Douglas insisted he didn't think the court proceeding was humorous. He did admit he thought it was funny that someone believed he wished he would have killed someone.

"Who in their right mind would tell you he wants a body on him?" Douglas asked the judge.

"You'd be surprised," she responded.

With this legal matter behind him, Douglas still faces charges that he and Saheem Wright tried to rob someone behind the King Mart in Easton last summer. Authorities allege Douglas flashed a handgun as Wright punched the victim.

Investigators said they identified Douglas through Facebook photos, video surveillance of the robbery attempt and Easton Area High School photos. While in custody for the Wilson Borough incident, he allegedly admitted to police his role in the robbery attempt.

Wright, meanwhile, pleaded guilty, withdrew his plea and pleaded guilty again. He was sentenced to up to two years for robbery.