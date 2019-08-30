Lehigh Valley

Teen shot through window in Allentown

By:

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 09:38 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 10:57 AM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 19-year-old is expected to survive after being shot in Allentown Thursday night.

The teen was inside a residence in the 600 block of Allen Street when 2 males and a female approached the house and opened fire around 10:15 p.m., said Assistant Chief Gail Struss, Allentown Police Department.

Multiple shots were fired, one of which went through a window and hit the teen in the abdomen, Struss said.

He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but after undergoing surgery he is expected to be okay, officials said.

The shooting apparently stemmed from a problem between two females, Struss said. Police did not have details about the dispute, but said it appeared to be an ongoing issue all day.

No arrests have been made. The only description of the suspects is 2 Hispanic males, one of whom was wearing a gray hoodie and jeans, and a female.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allentown police at 610-437-7721 or submit information through APD's tip app.

Lehigh Valley News

