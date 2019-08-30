Teen shot through window in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 19-year-old is expected to survive after being shot in Allentown Thursday night.
The teen was inside a residence in the 600 block of Allen Street when 2 males and a female approached the house and opened fire around 10:15 p.m., said Assistant Chief Gail Struss, Allentown Police Department.
Multiple shots were fired, one of which went through a window and hit the teen in the abdomen, Struss said.
He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but after undergoing surgery he is expected to be okay, officials said.
The shooting apparently stemmed from a problem between two females, Struss said. Police did not have details about the dispute, but said it appeared to be an ongoing issue all day.
No arrests have been made. The only description of the suspects is 2 Hispanic males, one of whom was wearing a gray hoodie and jeans, and a female.
Anyone with information is asked to call Allentown police at 610-437-7721 or submit information through APD's tip app.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Crews from Lehigh Valley, Berks going south to help as Hurricane Dorian heads to southern U.S.
50 PPL workers began the trek from Allentown to Florida to assist with Hurricane Dorian Friday morning.Read More »
- Lehigh County's 2020 budget includes small tax hike
- Investigators suspect hundreds of victims in Bethlehem 'sextortion' case
- Local workers head south ahead of Hurricane Dorian's possible landfall
- Bethlehem unveils new murals in SouthSide Arts District
- Alumni association serves meal to Dieruff football team
- Stabbing victim walks into Allentown hospital, police say
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Investigators suspect hundreds of victims in Bethlehem 'sextortion' case
- Updated Crews from Lehigh Valley, Berks going south to help as Hurricane Dorian heads to southern U.S.
- Updated Employee at Bern Township daycare center accused of inappropriately touching child
- Fire at cosmetics company in Reading ruled accident, caused by electrical issue
- Updated Lehigh County's 2020 budget includes small tax hike
- Updated Health Beat: Measles vaccine: Do you need one?
- Local workers head south ahead of Hurricane Dorian's possible landfall
- Monroe County woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for sex trafficking, drug trafficking
- Bucks swim club reopens more than a week after tree fell on tent pavilion, injuring 9
- $500 reward offered for information leading to arrest of man wanted on drug charges