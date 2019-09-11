The Easton Area School District hires new superintendent

69 News

EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School District has a new superintendent.

Officials say they're hiring David Piperato for the job.

He's currently the superintendent of the Pleasant Valley School District in Monroe County, and was previously the principal for Emmaus, Palisades, and Lower Merion high schools.

He is succeeding John Reinhart. Reinhart, who retired in summer 2019, had been the district's superintendent since 2013.

Piperato is tentatively scheduled to start on December 15.