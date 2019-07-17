The Flying V Food Truck aims to make poutine the new comfort food of the States
The Flying V Food Truck sets the bar pretty high for authentic poutine cuisine.
Owners Matt and Christie Vymazal combined Christine's native Canadian dish and Matt's chef background to create a food truck specialty. Together, they are on a mission to make poutine the new comfort food of the States.
Check out their schedule on their website and FB page.
