The Opioid Spoon Project comes to SteelStacks

69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Opioid Awareness Initiative at SteelStacks kicks off June 6 from 5-8 p.m.

Artist-activist Domenic Esposito will bring the Opioid Spoon Project to SteelStacks’ Air Products Town Square. During his visit, Esposito will speak about the project, as well as the reaction it has sparked while traveling up and down the East Coast.

The 800-pound opioid spoon sculpture is a part of his month-long 10-state Honor Tour to memorialize those who have lost their opioid addiction battles. The sculpture will be on display for members of the community to view, as well as sign their loved ones’ names.

The evening is made possible through the support of Speak Up for Ben , a nonprofit committed to helping families facing the grief of a loved one’s substance use.

Executive Director Rhonda Miller will lead a memorial vigil at 6 p.m. to remember those who lost their lives to opioids.