Tickets going fast as Musikfest prepares to welcome estimated 1 million people to Bethlehem

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 05:33 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 05:33 PM EDT

Tickets going fast as Musikfest prepares to welcome estimated 1 million people to Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Strike up the bands, it's almost time for Musikfest. Organizers say excitement is building as they approach their first sell-out show.

The Tuesday night show with headliners Train and the Goo Goo Dolls is close to a sell-out. Tickets for the other shows at the Wind Creek Steel Stage are going fast as well.

Musikfest 2019 is ready to welcome an estimated 1 million people to the Christmas City.

"We have about 400 artists who are coming in from 27 different states and four or five countries this year,"  ArtsQuest Spokesperson Mark Demko said.

That's a lot of music at free concert venues as well as ticketed shows.

Demko calls this one of the more diverse line-ups in years, and tickets are going fast.

"Train and the Goo Goo Dolls are approaching a sell-out. All of our shows are selling really well. So we always tell people if you want to guarantee a seat get your tickets in advance," Demko said.

Workers are also building the rest of the concession stands, and making sure all the merchandise is hung with care.

The group knows this is a big undertaking, but all the hard work is what makes Musikfest a cut above the other outdoor concerts in the nation.

"This is a community festival in every since of the word. We have about 1,600 volunteers, 175 corporate partners, 3,300 supporting members, the city. Everybody comes together to make this festival possible so a million people can enjoy it every year," Demko said.

