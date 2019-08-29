Tiger trainer says show at Great Allentown Fair educates public, group says show is exploitative

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Bruno's Tiger Show is one of the biggest attractions at the Great Allentown Fair.

Third generation tiger trainer Bruno Blazak and five tigers take the ring three times a day. Bruno says while the big cats do some tricks, the show is more about educating the public about the plight of the tiger in the wild.

But local animal rights group Lehigh Valley Animal Save says it plans to protest Bruno's Tiger Show Friday outside the Fairgrounds.

"These animals are bred into existence for entertainment purposes and that is an exploitation of the animal," group organizer Sheryl Petrillo said.

Fair officials say they too are concerned about the health of animals.

"We do our due diligence, we look into them, we vet them we also work with agencies that we buy these acts from that they are vetted as well," fair Marketing Director Jessica Ciecwisz said.

Bruno says he takes good care of his cats and is routinely inspected by the USDA and veterinarians. He says he welcomes any dialogue that will further protect them.

"The animals that are in captivity they're safe it's the ones in the wild who you have to worry about them because there will be none left now look what's going on at the rainforest," Bruno said.

Bruno says he has a 10-acre sanctuary where these tigers live when they are not on the road.

As a side note, Pennsylvania Representative Mike Schlossberg says he has not seen Bruno's show, but recently co-sponsored a bill that would join several other states in banning traveling exotic animal shows.