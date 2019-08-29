Tiger trainer says show at Great Allentown Fair educates public, group says show is exploitative
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Bruno's Tiger Show is one of the biggest attractions at the Great Allentown Fair.
Third generation tiger trainer Bruno Blazak and five tigers take the ring three times a day. Bruno says while the big cats do some tricks, the show is more about educating the public about the plight of the tiger in the wild.
But local animal rights group Lehigh Valley Animal Save says it plans to protest Bruno's Tiger Show Friday outside the Fairgrounds.
"These animals are bred into existence for entertainment purposes and that is an exploitation of the animal," group organizer Sheryl Petrillo said.
Fair officials say they too are concerned about the health of animals.
"We do our due diligence, we look into them, we vet them we also work with agencies that we buy these acts from that they are vetted as well," fair Marketing Director Jessica Ciecwisz said.
Bruno says he takes good care of his cats and is routinely inspected by the USDA and veterinarians. He says he welcomes any dialogue that will further protect them.
"The animals that are in captivity they're safe it's the ones in the wild who you have to worry about them because there will be none left now look what's going on at the rainforest," Bruno said.
Bruno says he has a 10-acre sanctuary where these tigers live when they are not on the road.
As a side note, Pennsylvania Representative Mike Schlossberg says he has not seen Bruno's show, but recently co-sponsored a bill that would join several other states in banning traveling exotic animal shows.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Whitehall man dies after motorcycle crash in South Whitehall
State police are investigating after a man died on Thursday evening from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash.Read More »
- Lehigh Valley planners say North Whitehall warehouse plan lacks truck access
- Bethlehem police gather on bridge to honor fallen officer
- Fairgoers donate more than 8,000 pounds of canned and dry goods on Allentown Fair Preview Night
- Humane Society looking for person who killed cat, dumped it in canal near Easton
- Military choppers fly through LVIA
- Tiger trainer says show at Great Allentown Fair educates public, group says show is exploitative
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Bethlehem police gather on bridge to honor fallen officer
- Updated Hazleton police looking for suspect accused of firing nearly 50 shots at home
- Humane Society looking for person who killed cat, dumped it in canal near Easton
- Updated Fight over federal dollars could impact thousands of people in Lehigh Valley
- Berks woman charged with rape of unconscious victim, sex assault of a child
- Updated If you want to adopt a miniature horse, you'll also need to adopt his best friend - a farm goose
- Updated Whitehall man dies after motorcycle crash in South Whitehall
- Police seek men who robbed Adamstown inn at gunpoint
- Man accused of driving tractor-trailer while under the influence in Berks County
- South Heidelberg police could take over coverage in Heidelberg Township