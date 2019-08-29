Lehigh Valley

Tiger trainer says show at Great Allentown Fair educates public, group says show is exploitative

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 05:32 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 05:32 PM EDT

Tiger trainer says show at Great Allentown Fair educates public, group says show is exploitative

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Bruno's Tiger Show is one of the biggest attractions at the Great Allentown Fair.

Third generation tiger trainer Bruno Blazak and five tigers take the ring three times a day. Bruno says while the big cats do some tricks, the show is more about educating the public about the plight of the tiger in the wild.

But local animal rights group Lehigh Valley Animal Save says it plans to protest Bruno's Tiger Show Friday outside the Fairgrounds.

"These animals are bred into existence for entertainment purposes and that is an exploitation of the animal," group organizer Sheryl Petrillo said.

Fair officials say they too are concerned about the health of animals.

"We do our due diligence, we look into them, we vet them we also work with agencies that we buy these acts from that they are vetted as well," fair Marketing Director Jessica Ciecwisz said.

Bruno says he takes good care of his cats and is routinely inspected by the USDA and veterinarians. He says he welcomes any dialogue that will further protect them.

"The animals that are in captivity they're safe it's the ones in the wild who you have to worry about them because there will be none left now look what's going on at the rainforest," Bruno said.

Bruno says he has a 10-acre sanctuary where these tigers live when they are not on the road.

As a side note, Pennsylvania Representative Mike Schlossberg says he has not seen Bruno's show, but recently co-sponsored a bill that would join several other states in banning traveling exotic animal shows.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

04:40 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 14°
  • 87%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Easton City Council approves changes to developers' plans
69 News

Easton City Council approves changes to developers' plans

Federal prosecutor in Allentown nominated for federal judgeship
iStock/junial﻿

Federal prosecutor in Allentown nominated for federal judgeship

Police: Mother showed no emotion when investigators found newborn's body

Police: Mother showed no emotion when investigators found newborn's body

Pierogie Joe has been serving the Great Allentown Fair for 30 years

Pierogie Joe has been serving the Great Allentown Fair for 30 years

Northampton County nursing home given better rating by federal government

Northampton County nursing home given better rating by federal government

Downtown Allentown is getting a supermarket, and it's all local

Downtown Allentown is getting a supermarket, and it's all local

Man who scaled Bethlehem's blast furnaces may get treatment rather than prison time

Man who scaled Bethlehem's blast furnaces may get treatment rather than prison time

'I will blow your head off,' man allegedly threatens

'I will blow your head off,' man allegedly threatens

Fountain Hill borough considers change in police

Fountain Hill borough considers change in police

Man to serve up to 6 years in jail for not cleaning up sites where he illegally dumped waste
iStock/junial

Man to serve up to 6 years in jail for not cleaning up sites where he illegally dumped waste

Possible plea deal in the works for alleged SteelStacks climber

Possible plea deal in the works for alleged SteelStacks climber

Break-in, stolen gun and chase land Easton man in state prison
iStock/junial

Break-in, stolen gun and chase land Easton man in state prison

'You're going to have to shoot me' accused church burglar tells police
69 News

'You're going to have to shoot me' accused church burglar tells police

Airport authority seeking final round of public input on long-range plans

Airport authority seeking final round of public input on long-range plans

Lehigh Township conditionally approves first phase of Jaindl project

Lehigh Township conditionally approves first phase of Jaindl project

Parkland School District outlines goals for school year

Parkland School District outlines goals for school year

Heaven on a Bun serves up fresh ground beef patties with secret ingredient

Heaven on a Bun serves up fresh ground beef patties with secret ingredient

Allentown files lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies over opioids

Allentown files lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies over opioids

Hanover Township looking at vehicle storage ordinance for dealerships
iStock/shaunl

Hanover Township looking at vehicle storage ordinance for dealerships

200 job seekers head to hiring expo in Allentown
69 News

200 job seekers head to hiring expo in Allentown

Health officials concerned about mosquito-borne disease that's made its way to East Coast

Health officials concerned about mosquito-borne disease that's made its way to East Coast

Police: Breiningsville man under influence of controlled substance in 2 crashes over the weekend

Police: Breiningsville man under influence of controlled substance in 2 crashes over the weekend

Great Allentown Fair kicks off, will feature tigers, goat yoga and BMX bike shows
69 News

Great Allentown Fair kicks off, will feature tigers, goat yoga and BMX bike shows

Airport authority picks developer for proposed hotel project

Airport authority picks developer for proposed hotel project

Former caregiver who allegedly left disabled adults in locked car headed to trial

Former caregiver who allegedly left disabled adults in locked car headed to trial

The Great Allentown Fair opens Tuesday with 'Dollapaloosa'

The Great Allentown Fair opens Tuesday with 'Dollapaloosa'

Stand-up comedian Chris D'Elia coming to Wind Creek Event Center
Randall Slavin

Stand-up comedian Chris D'Elia coming to Wind Creek Event Center

Mayor: Allentown to file lawsuit against drug companies for opioid crisis
Shutterstock via CNN

Mayor: Allentown to file lawsuit against drug companies for opioid crisis

Animal shelter in Easton needs help after more than $3K in medical supplies go bad

Animal shelter in Easton needs help after more than $3K in medical supplies go bad

Bethlehem approves modern apartment building on North New Street

Bethlehem approves modern apartment building on North New Street

Upper Saucon approves agreement with Wildlands Conservancy

Upper Saucon approves agreement with Wildlands Conservancy

Smooth start to school year in Northampton, despite roadwork

Smooth start to school year in Northampton, despite roadwork

Dispute between contractor, agency stalls bridge replacement project in Northampton County

Dispute between contractor, agency stalls bridge replacement project in Northampton County

Lafayette College's new science center opens, is part of ongoing expansion project

Lafayette College's new science center opens, is part of ongoing expansion project

Easton man allegedly demands money, fires shot at victim's feet

Easton man allegedly demands money, fires shot at victim's feet

Bethlehem man accused of beating cabbie, stealing taxi

Bethlehem man accused of beating cabbie, stealing taxi

Man, woman whose failed robbery attempt led to accomplice's death plead guilty

Man, woman whose failed robbery attempt led to accomplice's death plead guilty

Police: Man wanted for role in Oxy ring arrested after threatening woman
MGN

Police: Man wanted for role in Oxy ring arrested after threatening woman

Animal rescue loses over $3.5K of medications for dogs and cats after water issue
Center for Animal Health and Welfare

Animal rescue loses over $3.5K of medications for dogs and cats after water issue

Road reopens after tractor-trailer apparently collapses on itself
69 News

Road reopens after tractor-trailer apparently collapses on itself

Kolbe Academy, a faith-based addiction recovery high school, holds grand opening

Kolbe Academy, a faith-based addiction recovery high school, holds grand opening

Allentown diocese to host grand opening of Kolbe Academy

Allentown diocese to host grand opening of Kolbe Academy

Youth flag football team raises money for trip to nationals

Youth flag football team raises money for trip to nationals

IronPigs end final homestand with series win over Rail Riders

IronPigs end final homestand with series win over Rail Riders

Volunteers come to rescue of old Allentown cemetery

Volunteers come to rescue of old Allentown cemetery

Police: Driver lost consciousness, ran red light, causing multi-vehicle crash
Mike Nester | for 69 News

Police: Driver lost consciousness, ran red light, causing multi-vehicle crash

Truck, SUV collide in Lehigh Township
Rich Rolan

Truck, SUV collide in Lehigh Township

Lehigh Valley Zoo welcomes new mascot 'Radley the Sea Turtle'

Lehigh Valley Zoo welcomes new mascot 'Radley the Sea Turtle'

Allentown holds 2nd annual Tour De Camelot

Allentown holds 2nd annual Tour De Camelot

Community cleans up Allentown elementary school ahead of new school year

Community cleans up Allentown elementary school ahead of new school year