Time, training, deescalation needed as crews negotiated with man who climbed SteelStacks furnace
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It took time and training to resolve a scary situation in Bethlehem after a man climbed a steel blast furnace and wouldn't come down for nearly 24 hours.
Captain Michelle Kott heads Bethlehem's crisis negotiation team.
"We respond to people in crisis It could be, someone having a bad day, or someone experiencing a mental health issue," she said.
Her 7-person team responded to SteelStacks this past weekend, where a 25-year-old man climbed a nearly 300-foot blast furnace and stayed there for 21 hours before he surrendered.
Officials say the man appeared suicidal and had a history of mental illness. They were able to reach a platform to make contact with him.
"A lot of times, people want to be heard," Kott said.
First and foremost, crisis negotiators build a rapport.
"Right of the get go you want to establish with that person hey I know you're having a bad day. Let us help you," she said.
Kott says crisis negotiations in real life-are much different from what you see in movies.
While movies may plan on the drama, in real-life scenarios the goal is to de-escalate and get the person in crisis to focus solely on the negotatior, not other distractions.
"You don't want them during a conversation to be looking up at helicopters or people down on the ground, what other police officers are doing," Kott said.
Kott says crisis negotiators from other departments also stepped up to help.
"It takes a village, it truly does," Kott said.
The man eventually got down safely. He's facing charges of risking a catastrophe, reckless endangerment and trespassing.
The DA says his office is looking to place the case in mental health court, where a treatment plan would be created and charges dismissed.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Bethlehem shows how drivers, pedestrians can safely share the road
Bethlehem police and members of the city's Health Department and Lehigh Valley Health Network were at 12th Avenue and Broad Street Tuesday.Read More »
- Time, training, deescalation needed as crews negotiated with man who climbed SteelStacks furnace
- Community members gather in Allentown to discuss recent shootings
- Bethlehem police allege man threatened to blow up gas-filled home
- Case of man accused of repeatedly raping young girl headed to trial
- 'Reliving the trauma': Gun violence affects Allentown family twice in 2 years
- Suspended NJ sheriff's deputy indicted on federal child porn charges
Latest From The Newsroom
- Monroe man convicted in death of infant daughter
- Updated Lt. gov. calls on Reading mayor to change view on pride flag
- Time, training, deescalation needed as crews negotiated with man who climbed SteelStacks furnace
- Community members gather in Allentown to discuss recent shootings
- Weather threat forces Downtown Alive concert indoors again
- Pa. Turnpike approves 6% toll increase for 2020
- Bethlehem police allege man threatened to blow up gas-filled home
- Emmaus' Furnace Street warehouse to be sold and possibly converted
- Updated Reading water main break a headache for nearly 2K customers
- Updated Reading Pride filing complaint after mayor won't fly flag