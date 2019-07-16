Time, training, deescalation needed as crews negotiated with man who climbed SteelStacks furnace

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It took time and training to resolve a scary situation in Bethlehem after a man climbed a steel blast furnace and wouldn't come down for nearly 24 hours.

Captain Michelle Kott heads Bethlehem's crisis negotiation team.

"We respond to people in crisis It could be, someone having a bad day, or someone experiencing a mental health issue," she said.

Her 7-person team responded to SteelStacks this past weekend, where a 25-year-old man climbed a nearly 300-foot blast furnace and stayed there for 21 hours before he surrendered.

Officials say the man appeared suicidal and had a history of mental illness. They were able to reach a platform to make contact with him.

"A lot of times, people want to be heard," Kott said.

First and foremost, crisis negotiators build a rapport.

"Right of the get go you want to establish with that person hey I know you're having a bad day. Let us help you," she said. ​​

Kott says crisis negotiations in real life-are much different from what you see in movies.

While movies may plan on the drama, in real-life scenarios the goal is to de-escalate and get the person in crisis to focus solely on the negotatior, not other distractions.

"You don't want them during a conversation to be looking up at helicopters or people down on the ground, what other police officers are doing," Kott said.

Kott says crisis negotiators from other departments also stepped up to help.

"It takes a village, it truly does," Kott said.

The man eventually got down safely. He's facing charges of risking a catastrophe, reckless endangerment and trespassing.

The DA says his office is looking to place the case in mental health court, where a treatment plan would be created and charges dismissed.