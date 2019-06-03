Tony Bennett to perform at Sands Event Center
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Singer Tony Bennett will take the stage at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center this summer.
Bennett will perform on Thursday, August 15 as part of his "I Left My Heart Tour."
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices will be $85.75, $95.75 and $105.75.
