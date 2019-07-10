Topgolf Swing Suite coming to Lehigh Valley

iStockPhoto / sculpies

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Topgolf Swing Suite is coming to the Lehigh Valley.

Sweet Spot Indoor Golf announced it is bringing the business to 2805 Lehigh Street in Allentown in the fall of 2019.

The Topgolf Swing Suite will feature five simulator bays with golf as well as a variety of virtual games, including the Topgolf target game, Zombie Dodgeball, Hockey Shots, Baseball Pitching and Carnival Classic. The business will provide seating, HDTVs, and food and beverage service.

Up to eight people can play, eat, drink and hang out in each bay. Additionally, the space will be available to rent for business and social gatherings, including birthday and bachelorette/ bachelor parties, team building events and corporate meetings.