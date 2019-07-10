Topgolf Swing Suite coming to Lehigh Valley
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Topgolf Swing Suite is coming to the Lehigh Valley.
Sweet Spot Indoor Golf announced it is bringing the business to 2805 Lehigh Street in Allentown in the fall of 2019.
The Topgolf Swing Suite will feature five simulator bays with golf as well as a variety of virtual games, including the Topgolf target game, Zombie Dodgeball, Hockey Shots, Baseball Pitching and Carnival Classic. The business will provide seating, HDTVs, and food and beverage service.
Up to eight people can play, eat, drink and hang out in each bay. Additionally, the space will be available to rent for business and social gatherings, including birthday and bachelorette/ bachelor parties, team building events and corporate meetings.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
DA: Officials investigating whether proper police protocol was followed in Palmer Township homicide
Penny VanTassel-Himel died of gunshot wounds to her head, said Northampton County Coroner Zach Lysek.Read More »
- Topgolf Swing Suite coming to Lehigh Valley
- State police seek pickup truck that caused I-78 crash in Salisbury
- Allentown's Cedar Beach Pool closed for days while motor replaced
- Trailer buckles, splits in half on Route 512 in Hanover
- Blueberry season is here: Recipe ideas
- Slate Belt police catch alleged church burglars with stolen handgun
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated DA: Officials investigating whether proper police protocol was followed in Palmer Township homicide
- State police seek pickup truck that caused I-78 crash in Salisbury
- Dave & Buster's coming to Lehigh Valley Mall in mid-2020
- Lonnie Walker demonstrates danger of leaving dog in hot car
- Updated 14 arrested, heroin and fentanyl seized in massive drug raid stretching to Lehigh Valley
- NJ man sentenced after pleading guilty to having sex with underage girl
- Updated 3-alarm fire destroys Schuylkill County business
- Exeter family disappointed after home makeover offer revoked
- New Berks woman celebrates 45 years with American Red Cross
- Updated Health Beat: HIFU zaps prostate cancer