Tornado touches down in Lehigh County;hail causes damage to car dealerships
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - Heavy rain, monster hail, and another tornado.
The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado did indeed touch down Wednesday in Lehigh County. It's our region's second tornado this week.
There was also a major hail event that left a lot of vehicles damaged. We have heard a lot of Lehigh County residents talking about hail damage to their cars, but on Lehigh Street dealers are looking at damage to their entire inventory.
On the Lehigh Street Auto Mile mother nature has added an extra feature to some new and used cars.
Greg Kelly with the Kelly Automotive Group said hail from Wednesday's storm pelted inventory at its dealerships. Early estimates of the damage range from $700,000 to more than $1 million.
Over in the southern portion of the county, near the Bucks County border, Emergency Management officials and the National Weather Service say an EF0 tornado touched down briefly.
It's estimated that the 60 to 80 mph winds were strong enough to tear two huge trees from their roots.
EMA officials say no structures were reported damaged.
The biggest hits seem to be to vehicles. Kelly says the insurance company will be out next week to look at the damage.
Until then the auto group is looking to make lemonade out of their lemons.
"Rather than wait for the insurance company to fix it we can just pass along the savings to folks here on top of our sale prices. It could be $500, $1000, it could be up to $2000 in savings," Kelly said.
Kelly says in all the years he has been with the auto group he has never seen damage on Lehigh Street like this.
We reached out to the other dealers on Lehigh Street. Lehigh Valley Acura, Honda and Hundai said they too will be having a hail sale once they fully access the damage. Other dealers didn't get back to us.
