Tractor-trailer overturns on Route 309 near Lehigh, Schuylkill line
LYNN TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer accident slowed traffic on Route 309 during the Friday morning commute.
The truck overturned around 6 a.m. on 309 in Lynn Township, Lehigh County, near the Schuylkill County line.
Crews at the scene said the truck leaked antifreeze, fuel oil and more.
Part of Route 309 remained closed at Mountain Road while crews worked to clear the scene.
It's not clear if anyone was injured. State police are investigating the accident.
