Trailer buckles, splits in half on Route 512 in Hanover
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer incident caused major backups on Route 512 in Hanover Township, Northampton County Wednesday morning.
The truck was getting on 512 north from Route 22 when the trailer buckled and split in half from top to bottom, according to Colonial Regional police.
The trailer appeared to have hit the Route 22 overpass, but police said it did not and it just broke in on itself as the driver was making the turn.
Officials aren't sure what caused the trailer to buckle and split.
No one was injured but one lane of Route 512 was closed for hours while crews worked to remove the truck.
