Training challenge tests firefighter fitness
PALMER TWP., Pa. - A special firefighter training program in Northampton County tackled the physical demands of the work.
The Firefighter Combat Challenge was held by the Palmer Township Municipal Fire Department on Sunday.
Firefighters in full gear were put to the test in numerous obstacles and simulations that had them doing everything from running and breaking down doors to climbing stairs and pulling people from fires.
During the event, information was provided about fitness and health.
