Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to PPL Center

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A progressive rock group's Winter Tour this year will include a stop in Allentown.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform at the PPL Center on Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The tour will begin on November 13 and will visit 66 cities for 109 performances until December 30.