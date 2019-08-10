Person rescued after tree falls on top of funeral home limousine
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A tree fell on top of a funeral home limousine on a Lehigh County road.
Emergency crews were called Friday afternoon to Flint Hill Road in Upper Saucon Township.
There was a report that someone was trapped inside the vehicle, and crews on the scene tell us the person was rescued.
The vehicle hit was a funeral home limousine from Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc. in Hellertown, funeral home co-owner David Heintzelman said.
The driver, who was the only person in the car at the time, is at home resting, Heintzelman said.
The limousine was a Family Service Car, Heintzelman said.
It was raining when emergency crews got to the scene. It's unclear if the weather caused the tree to come down.
