Person rescued after tree falls on top of funeral home limousine

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A tree fell on top of a funeral home limousine on a Lehigh County road.

Emergency crews were called Friday afternoon to Flint Hill Road in Upper Saucon Township.

There was a report that someone was trapped inside the vehicle, and crews on the scene tell us the person was rescued.

The vehicle hit was a funeral home limousine from Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc. in Hellertown, funeral home co-owner David Heintzelman said.

The driver, who was the only person in the car at the time, is at home resting, Heintzelman said.

The limousine was a Family Service Car, Heintzelman said.

It was raining when emergency crews got to the scene. It's unclear if the weather caused the tree to come down.