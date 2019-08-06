Trees near Northampton County park cut down for safety reasons

EASTON, Pa. - Some trees used for summer fun near a Northampton County park are no longer standing tall.

Palmer Township officials had trees near Penn Pump Park cut down due to safety concerns and more than a few people are unhappy about it.

Dan McKinney, director of the township's Parks and Recreation Department, says the decision to cut down trees, one which had a rope swing, was for safety.

"We have a lot of people at the swing. We thought in the interest of public safety, it was in everybody's best interest to eliminate the temptation if you will," he said.

Many videos posted online shows kids and adults alike climbing up homemade steps and jumping from the trees into Bushkill Creek.

Though swimming is technically banned in the area, it has been a popular spot for many generations of people to take a dip.

Hundreds of people expressed their disappointment with the township's decision on social media.

McKinney says he was surprised at the backlash.

"Anybody that would go back there and see that swing and see some of the unsafe situations that would be taking place there would understand from a management perspective. Obviously, we have to put safety first at all times."

McKinney says this is just the latest in a series of ongoing issues plaguing Penn Pump Park.

Palmer Township recently made the decision to close the park to non-permit holders on weekends after the crowds of out-of-town visitors became overwhelming.

He calls it "drastic" but "necessary" action and says until park visitors can follow the rules, he doesn't see the township changing its stance any time soon.