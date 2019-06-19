Lehigh Valley

Trend of positive passenger growth continues at LVIA

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - In May, 76,400 passengers traveled through LVIA, a 9.65 percent increase from May 2018. It is the highest single month total for May since 2005.

May also marks 20 consecutive months of positive passenger growth dating back to October 2017.

American reported a total passenger increase of 23.7%, followed by Allegiant up 9.6%. Delta dipped 1.2%, and United remained flat with a slight decrease of 0.5%.

"Our busiest season is upon us and the launch of seasonal service to Nashville and Savannah / Hilton Head aboard Allegiant has certainly generated early excitement around the Lehigh Valley," said Thomas R. Stoudt, Executive Director, Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority. 

"Overcoming the hassles of summer travel can be easier at ABE, as we remain customer-centeric with a children's play area, sensory room for individuals with intellectual / developmental disabilities, rocking chairs, C.O.P.E dogs, and an overall family-friendly environment." ​​

