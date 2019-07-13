Bethlehem police need help identifying man who climbed up blast furnace at SteelStacks
Anybody with info urged to call 911 immediately
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police are looking for assistance in identifying the man who climbed hundreds of feet up a blast furnace at SteelStacks. At last check, the man was still on top of the blast furnace.
Anybody with information on his identification should call 911 immediately.
A trespasser created quite a dangerous scene at Bethlehem's SteelStacks Friday night as he climbed hundreds of feet up one of the old blast furnaces.
Bethlehem Police Chief Mark Diluzio said the man climbed to the very top of the furnace and took up a position on a single steel beam.
Officers reached a platform below the man and started a conversation with him.
BPD Crisis Negotiation Team members were in negotiations with the man as of around 11 p.m. Friday night.
Police are asking the public to stay away from the area at this time.
