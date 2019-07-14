Trespasser who climbed SteelStacks has been charged

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police have filed charges against a Berks County man who scaled an old blast furnace at SteelStacks, triggering a standoff with police negotiators that lasted 21 hours.

25-year-old Jonathan Wallace of Mertztown has been charged with risking a catastrophe, reckless endangerment and trespassing.

Throughout the night Friday and into the day Saturday, Wallace was seen moving back and forth on beams nearly 300 feet off the ground.

Wallace finally surrendered Saturday afternoon. He was brought to Saint Luke's Hospital for evaluation.

Bethlehem Police Chief Mark DiLuzio said the climber appeared to be suicidal and that he hopes he will "get the treatment he needs at this point."

Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli confirmed that Wallace has a history of mental illness and that in a case like this, he would look to get him treatment rather than incarcerate him.

"My office is looking into placing this case into the mental health court," said Morganelli. "In the mental health court, a treatement plan is established and eventually charges would be dismissed as long as guidelines are followed."​​​​​​​