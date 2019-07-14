Trespasser who climbed SteelStacks has been charged
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police have filed charges against a Berks County man who scaled an old blast furnace at SteelStacks, triggering a standoff with police negotiators that lasted 21 hours.
25-year-old Jonathan Wallace of Mertztown has been charged with risking a catastrophe, reckless endangerment and trespassing.
Throughout the night Friday and into the day Saturday, Wallace was seen moving back and forth on beams nearly 300 feet off the ground.
Wallace finally surrendered Saturday afternoon. He was brought to Saint Luke's Hospital for evaluation.
Bethlehem Police Chief Mark DiLuzio said the climber appeared to be suicidal and that he hopes he will "get the treatment he needs at this point."
Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli confirmed that Wallace has a history of mental illness and that in a case like this, he would look to get him treatment rather than incarcerate him.
"My office is looking into placing this case into the mental health court," said Morganelli. "In the mental health court, a treatement plan is established and eventually charges would be dismissed as long as guidelines are followed."
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
IronPigs lose late lead, fall to Red Wings
Lehigh Valley takes three out of five from Rochester after dropping Sunday afternoons game 5-4 in walk-off fashion.Read More »
- "Unknown Angel" helps victims of tragedy restore hope
- Allentown Community On Edge Following Pair of Weekend Shootings
- Trespasser who climbed SteelStacks has been charged
- Two autistic football players are keeping their eyes on their goals
- Allentown police investigating double shooting on Ridge Avenue
- North Catasauqua community mourns unexpected death of long-time police chief
Latest From The Newsroom
- Allentown police investigating double shooting on Ridge Avenue
- Trespasser who climbed SteelStacks has been charged
- "Unknown Angel" helps victims of tragedy restore hope
- Palmer Township homicide suspect caught in Colorado
- Animal rescue group says volunteers have had sightings of lost dog that survived fatal car crash
- Two autistic football players are keeping their eyes on their goals
- North Catasauqua community mourns unexpected death of long-time police chief
- ArtsQuest cancels programming amid climber standoff
- Allentown Community On Edge Following Pair of Weekend Shootings
- Police warn of discarded needles in Weatherly