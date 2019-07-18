Truck deliveries boom for Mack in second quarter
MACUNGIE, Pa. - As expected, deliveries of Mack Trucks, a subsidiary of the Volvo Group of Sweden, increased sharply in the second quarter and first half of 2019 compared to the same periods in 2018. However, order intake declined even more sharply in 2019.
The company attributes the order intake decline to the exceptionally strong order activity in 2018 and the fact that customers have ordered what they need for 2019. Also, Volvo believes customers are awaiting a clearer picture on economic development in 2020 before placing new orders.
Because the company records sales upon delivery, the financial results for the second quarter and first six months of 2019 were solid. Volvo Group's net sales and adjusted operating income were the highest ever recorded in a quarter.
Martin Lundstedt, Volvo Group president and CEO, commented on another positive development for Mack.
"We also unveiled the Mack LR battery electric vehicle, which the New York City Department of Sanitation will begin testing in 2020. An important step in creating a viable electric platform is the strategic alliance which we have entered into with Samsung SDI covering the joint development of battery packs for our trucks," he said.
Second quarter and first half 2019 results
Deliveries increased in the second quarter to 7,948 vehicles compared to 6,300 in second quarter 2018, an increase of 26%. First half deliveries were 15,569 in 2019 compared to 11,260 in 2018, an increase of 38%. However, Mack's market share in the second quarter of 2019 declined to 6.4% compared to 6.9% one year earlier but increased from 5.5% in the first quarter of 2019.
Orders in the second quarter and first half of 2019 told a much different story. They declined 29% to 3,755 in the second quarter and 54% to 6,998 in the first half compared to 5,292 in the second quarter of 2018, and 15,244 in the first half of 2018.
Across all divisions, the Volvo Group experienced a good second quarter 2019. Sales increased by 16% compared to the second quarter of 2018, and 11% when adjusted for currency movements. Operating income rose 22.5% compared to the same quarter the previous year.
For the first half of 2019 net sales increased by 18.2% compared to 2018 and operating income rose by 40.3%.
Mack Truck is one of North America's largest manufacturers of heavy-duty Class 8 trucks, engines and transmissions. Founded in 1900, Mack Trucks are sold and serviced in more than 45 countries worldwide. Mack is part of the Volvo Group, headquartered in Goteborg, Sweden, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment, marine and industrial engines.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Northampton County man faces 130 counts of rape, sex assault
Authorities say the alleged attacks took place over roughly two yearsRead More »
- Deadly I-78 crash: 2 lanes now open both directions; Route 309 south remains closed
- Truck deliveries boom for Mack in second quarter
- Historic Hotel Bethlehem in the running for best historic hotel contest
- IronPigs early lead not enough, Gwinnett comes back for the win
- South Whitehall Township Commissioners support storage facility sketch plan
- Emotions flare at Allentown City Council meeting
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Deadly I-78 crash: 2 lanes now open both directions; Route 309 south remains closed
- Emotions flare at Allentown City Council meeting
- People find ways to cool off as stretch of hot, humid weather begins
- Blue Marsh Lake visitors warned to watch for harmful algae
- Updated Tower Health to offer jobs to 60% of Drexel medical staff
- Updated Northampton County man faces 130 counts of rape, sex assault
- Updated Caught on camera: Man suspected in multiple home burglaries
- Truck deliveries boom for Mack in second quarter
- Schlegel Park pool forced to close again because of storm
- Boil water advisory lifted for 18th Ward, Kenhorst, Cumru