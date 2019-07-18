Truck deliveries boom for Mack in second quarter

MACUNGIE, Pa. - As expected, deliveries of Mack Trucks, a subsidiary of the Volvo Group of Sweden, increased sharply in the second quarter and first half of 2019 compared to the same periods in 2018. However, order intake declined even more sharply in 2019.

The company attributes the order intake decline to the exceptionally strong order activity in 2018 and the fact that customers have ordered what they need for 2019. Also, Volvo believes customers are awaiting a clearer picture on economic development in 2020 before placing new orders.

Because the company records sales upon delivery, the financial results for the second quarter and first six months of 2019 were solid. Volvo Group's net sales and adjusted operating income were the highest ever recorded in a quarter.

Martin Lundstedt, Volvo Group president and CEO, commented on another positive development for Mack.

"We also unveiled the Mack LR battery electric vehicle, which the New York City Department of Sanitation will begin testing in 2020. An important step in creating a viable electric platform is the strategic alliance which we have entered into with Samsung SDI covering the joint development of battery packs for our trucks," he said.

Second quarter and first half 2019 results

Deliveries increased in the second quarter to 7,948 vehicles compared to 6,300 in second quarter 2018, an increase of 26%. First half deliveries were 15,569 in 2019 compared to 11,260 in 2018, an increase of 38%. However, Mack's market share in the second quarter of 2019 declined to 6.4% compared to 6.9% one year earlier but increased from 5.5% in the first quarter of 2019.

Orders in the second quarter and first half of 2019 told a much different story. They declined 29% to 3,755 in the second quarter and 54% to 6,998 in the first half compared to 5,292 in the second quarter of 2018, and 15,244 in the first half of 2018.

Across all divisions, the Volvo Group experienced a good second quarter 2019. Sales increased by 16% compared to the second quarter of 2018, and 11% when adjusted for currency movements. Operating income rose 22.5% compared to the same quarter the previous year.

For the first half of 2019 net sales increased by 18.2% compared to 2018 and operating income rose by 40.3%.

