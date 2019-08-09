Truck driver charged in suspected road rage incident

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County say a suspected road rage incident ended with a truck driver intentionally crashing into a motorcyclist.

Police say 54-year-old Matthew Dietrich swerved his truck into a motorcyclist at the intersection of Race Street and Willow Brook Road in Hanover Township on August 1.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries.

Dietrich, of Catasauqua, is facing several charges, including assault, recklessly endangering another person and careless driving.