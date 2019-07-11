TSA reminds travelers of the proper way to travel out of airports with their guns

Transportation Security Administration The proper way to travel with a firearm is to make sure it is unloaded, placed in a hard-sided case and locked. The locked case should be brought to the airline check-in counter and declared. The airline representative will ensure it is placed in the belly of the aircraft, not in the cabin where someone would have access to it during a flight. (TSA photo)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Transportation Security Administration is reminding airline travelers of the proper way to travel out of an airport with their guns.

The TSA said travelers with proper firearm permits can travel legally with their firearms in their checked bags if they follow the TSA's guidelines.

The TSA said it is seeing an increase in the number of guns people are bringing to checkpoints across the country.

Last year, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 11.6 firearms per day, approximately a 7% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 3,957 detected in 2017, the TSA said.

86% of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded and nearly 34% had a bullet in the chamber.

Lehigh Valley International Airport is currently bucking the trend, with the number of people bringing a gun to the airport declining this year, the TSA said. One person was caught in March with a loaded 9 mm handgun.

Travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapon permit, firearms are not permitted in their carry-on bags onto an airplane.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. TSA advises travelers to familiarize themselves with state and local firearm laws for each point of travel prior to departure to ensure that they have the proper gun permits for the states that they are traveling to and from.

Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition, so travelers should also contact their airline regarding policies prior to arriving at the airport, the TSA said.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

Ammunition must be in its original box and can be packed inside the hard-side case, next to the firearm. Even if the box of ammunition is not full, the bullets must be in their original case.

Then the case with the firearm should be brought to the airline check-in counter and the airline representative must be informed that the passenger wants to travel with the gun. Firearms are transported inside checked baggage and are placed in the belly of the aircraft.

People who bring weapons to a checkpoint are subject to federal civil penalties of up to $13,333. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,000. The complete list of penalties is posted online.