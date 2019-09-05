Turning 100-year-old Cottingham Stadium into modern facility to cost about $20 million
EASTON, Pa. - Turning the nearly 100-year-old Cottingham Stadium into a modern facility is going to cost the Easton Area School District about $20 million.
The cost has increased about $6 million since last year.
Interim Superintendent Frank D'Angelo says architectural challenges plus supply and demand for contractors to do the work increased the price. D'Angelo says the district has the money and will pay for the stadium upgrades along with other capital projects, including completing the renovation of Palmer Elementary School, with a $110 million bond.
D'Angelo says other district improvement projects have been completed under budget and the extra money will go towards the stadium as well.
"Look at the stadium built 80 years ago and compare it to other school districts and facilities where they have had to rebuild at a shorter interval of time. What we want to do is we want to build it once, we want to build it the correct way. We want to build it in such a way that the community is proud of what we have at that particular site," D'Angelo said.
D'Angelo says additional revenue could come from renting out the refinished stadium to outside groups.
He says the city of Easton has had some preliminary talks with interested parties.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Bethlehem teen allegedly steals car, leads police on chase
Authorities said the 17-year-old ditched the car and tried to out run officersRead More »
- Family displaced by house fire in Emmaus
- Easton police looking for missing 13-year-old
- Residents of Easton's West Ward make their case for conservation districts
- Lower Macungie voters will have final say on tax increase
- Northampton County Council reverses resolution, will give retroactive pay
- Upper Macungie police chief talks truck traffic, commends officers
Latest From The Newsroom
- Rather cool, cloudy end to the week ahead of a sunny, pleasant weekend
- Residents sound off at gun violence town hall hosted by local lawmaker
- Updated 5 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle accident on I-78 in Greenwich Township
- New charges filed against daycare worker in sex assault case
- 55 dogs rescued from property near Berks, Lancaster border
- Easton police looking for missing 13-year-old
- Updated Bethlehem teen allegedly steals car, leads police on chase
- Family displaced by house fire in Emmaus
- Residents of Easton's West Ward make their case for conservation districts
- Lower Macungie voters will have final say on tax increase