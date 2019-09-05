Turning 100-year-old Cottingham Stadium into modern facility to cost about $20 million

EASTON, Pa. - Turning the nearly 100-year-old Cottingham Stadium into a modern facility is going to cost the Easton Area School District about $20 million.

The cost has increased about $6 million since last year.

Interim Superintendent Frank D'Angelo says architectural challenges plus supply and demand for contractors to do the work increased the price. D'Angelo says the district has the money and will pay for the stadium upgrades along with other capital projects, including completing the renovation of Palmer Elementary School, with a $110 million bond.

D'Angelo says other district improvement projects have been completed under budget and the extra money will go towards the stadium as well.

"Look at the stadium built 80 years ago and compare it to other school districts and facilities where they have had to rebuild at a shorter interval of time. What we want to do is we want to build it once, we want to build it the correct way. We want to build it in such a way that the community is proud of what we have at that particular site," D'Angelo said.

D'Angelo says additional revenue could come from renting out the refinished stadium to outside groups.

He says the city of Easton has had some preliminary talks with interested parties.