Two autistic football players are keeping their eyes on their goals

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A pair of semi-professional football kickers, both living with autism, faced off in a Saturday game at J. Birney Crum Stadium, Allentown.

Their message to fans is to never give up on the goal.

Anthony Starego has been kicking footballs since middle school. It's a love and passion that's helped him in tackling other challenges in life; namely, his journey with autism.

"It's an outlet for me and I have fun," Starego said.

Anthony is originally from Easton. His family moved to Brick Township, New Jersey, before he entered high school. Anthony first picked up a football after watching the historic 2006 Rutgers game against Louisville, when the kicker scored the winning field goal.

"Like most autistic kids, he's obsessed with repetitiveness, so he'd watch the game winning over and over and over," Anthony's dad, Raymond Starego explained.

Anthony practiced day after day, eventually becoming kicker for the Brick Township High School football team.

In his senior year, he helped lead the team to a big victory by scoring the winning field goal.

"[After] that happens, CBS New York, ESPN came out," Raymond Starego recalled, "and it's a really nice story. He does something here that he's probably not supposed to [be able to] do, and that's really inspiring for kids who have autism."

Now 25-years-old, Anthony is with the semi-pro team, the Brooklyn Seminoles.

This week he's playing against the East Penn Raiders at the J. Birney Crum Stadium.

The Raiders also feature a kicker with autism, Michael Schroeder.

"I do this and do what I want to do because I want to be like everybody else," Schroeder explained, "and I want to be a motivational person for everybody who was told in their life they can't do this, can't do that."

As for Anthony, his dad says he continues to inspire his teammates, fans, and family, with his resilience to never to give up on the goal.

"Just having him job onto the field, hairs still stand up on the back of my neck, because I'm just so proud of what's he's able to accomplish," Raymond Starego said .

A portion of all the Raider's home game proceeds this season will go to benefit Autism Speaks.