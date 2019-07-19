Unfinished developer improvements causing concerns for Upper Milford residents

69 News

UPPER MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Some Upper Milford Township residents think a developer is not moving fast enough to get public improvements completed in their neighborhood.

At the Thursday meeting of the Upper Milford Township Supervisors, homeowners from the Indian Mill Creek townhouses expressed concerns that uncompleted work by Omega Homes is presenting a safety hazard to residents.

The residents claimed there is no communication with the contractors doing the work, and there are holes and open grates that are not roped off properly.

"It's scary at night," resident Pauline Kohler said. "There (are) holes and curbs off. There's no flashing light when you come around a corner and a car can go into a hole."

Residents also cited a lack of snow removal services on the part of the developer, resulting in the homeowners association having to pay for snow removal this year.

"It seems a lack of planning on their part is causing an emergency on our part," Kohler said.

Residents said they were attending the meeting because the board's agenda listed an extension for Omega to complete the work.

"You gave them an extension last year, they wait until the middle of the summer to start working and they are not going to get done this year, as far as I can see," resident Gary Budman said.

The board stated that Omega had originally asked for a 180-day extension, but the supervisors were going to limit the extension to 90 days. The supervisors say that should allow more than enough time to complete the improvements.

The board approved Omega's extension, starting from Aug. 10.

Township Manager Bud Carter confirmed that Omega finished the last home in the development last year. He said once all improvements were completed, the ownership of the roads would be transferred to Upper Milford.

In another matter, resident Susan Kowalchuk expressed concerns to the board about speeding drivers going past her residence on Bleiler Road.

Kowalchuk said that between Fox Lane and Acorn Drive, there is no posted speed limit. There is a hill and a very sharp curve with no visibility, she said.

"They have to be going 40 mph," Kowalchuk said. "It's really out of control."

She said it seems to only have become dangerous within the last year-and-a-half. It has gotten so hazardous that she said it is hard for her to back out of her driveway or to get her mail.

According to Kowalchuk, the township had put a 20 mph sharp-turn sign near her property but she said it does not seem to be deterring speeders.

She suggested that a remedy might be to put a stop sign at the intersection of Bleiler Road and Faith Drive to slow down drivers.

"The topography of the area contributes," she said, "because it is a hill people just go faster."

Supervisor Daniel Mohr agreed that it is very tough to see on Bleiler and that it has "one heck of a hill."

Chairman Robert Sentner suggested doing a township speed study to get some data on the road and possibly acquire a speed trailer. He said speeding in the township is "an ongoing problem."