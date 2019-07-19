Lehigh Valley

Unfinished developer improvements causing concerns for Upper Milford residents

By:

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 12:12 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:12 AM EDT

UPPER MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Some Upper Milford Township residents think a developer is not moving fast enough to get public improvements completed in their neighborhood.

At the Thursday meeting of the Upper Milford Township Supervisors, homeowners from the Indian Mill Creek townhouses expressed concerns that uncompleted work by Omega Homes is presenting a safety hazard to residents.

The residents claimed there is no communication with the contractors doing the work, and there are holes and open grates that are not roped off properly.

"It's scary at night," resident Pauline Kohler said. "There (are) holes and curbs off. There's no flashing light when you come around a corner and a car can go into a hole."

Residents also cited a lack of snow removal services on the part of the developer, resulting in the homeowners association having to pay for snow removal this year.

"It seems a lack of planning on their part is causing an emergency on our part," Kohler said.

Residents said they were attending the meeting because the board's agenda listed an extension for Omega to complete the work.

"You gave them an extension last year, they wait until the middle of the summer to start working and they are not going to get done this year, as far as I can see," resident Gary Budman said.

The board stated that Omega had originally asked for a 180-day extension, but the supervisors were going to limit the extension to 90 days. The supervisors say that should allow more than enough time to complete the improvements.

The board approved Omega's extension, starting from Aug. 10.

Township Manager Bud Carter confirmed that Omega finished the last home in the development last year. He said once all improvements were completed, the ownership of the roads would be transferred to Upper Milford.

In another matter, resident Susan Kowalchuk expressed concerns to the board about speeding drivers going past her residence on Bleiler Road.

Kowalchuk said that between Fox Lane and Acorn Drive, there is no posted speed limit. There is a hill and a very sharp curve with no visibility, she said.

"They have to be going 40 mph," Kowalchuk said. "It's really out of control."

She said it seems to only have become dangerous within the last year-and-a-half. It has gotten so hazardous that she said it is hard for her to back out of her driveway or to get her mail.

According to Kowalchuk, the township had put a 20 mph sharp-turn sign near her property but she said it does not seem to be deterring speeders.

She suggested that a remedy might be to put a stop sign at the intersection of Bleiler Road and Faith Drive to slow down drivers.

"The topography of the area contributes," she said, "because it is a hill people just go faster."

Supervisor Daniel Mohr agreed that it is very tough to see on Bleiler and that it has "one heck of a hill."

Chairman Robert Sentner suggested doing a township speed study to get some data on the road and possibly acquire a speed trailer. He said speeding in the township is "an ongoing problem."

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

12:38 AM

  • NE 6 mph
  • 25°
  • 88%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Historic Hotel Bethlehem in the running for best historic hotel contest

Historic Hotel Bethlehem in the running for best historic hotel contest

IronPigs early lead not enough, Gwinnett comes back for the win

IronPigs early lead not enough, Gwinnett comes back for the win

South Whitehall Township Commissioners support storage facility sketch plan
69 News

South Whitehall Township Commissioners support storage facility sketch plan

Emotions flare at Allentown City Council meeting

Emotions flare at Allentown City Council meeting

Lower Saucon Township Council reviews request for $2.3M for fire trucks
69 News

Lower Saucon Township Council reviews request for $2.3M for fire trucks

High schoolers brave heat for field hockey camp

High schoolers brave heat for field hockey camp

Cars and Coffee at SteelStacks rescheduled for Sunday
ArtsQuest

Cars and Coffee at SteelStacks rescheduled for Sunday

Downtown Allentown Market holds job fair

Downtown Allentown Market holds job fair

St. Luke's Hospital debuts new simulation center

St. Luke's Hospital debuts new simulation center

Interns increasingly being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements

Interns increasingly being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements

Effort to bring a lake back to life in Northampton County picking up steam

Effort to bring a lake back to life in Northampton County picking up steam

E-commerce provider opening new fulfillment center in Forks Township

E-commerce provider opening new fulfillment center in Forks Township

People find ways to cool off as stretch of hot, humid weather begins

People find ways to cool off as stretch of hot, humid weather begins

Chemical powder used in dye prompted hazmat situation, evacuations in Allentown

Chemical powder used in dye prompted hazmat situation, evacuations in Allentown

Woman honored for being employed by the Allen Organ company for 60 years
Allen Organ Company

Woman honored for being employed by the Allen Organ company for 60 years

Heat warning issued for Friday through Sunday in Easton, cooling centers will be available
69 News

Heat warning issued for Friday through Sunday in Easton, cooling centers will be available

Lehigh County Emergency Management Services issues Extreme Heat Advisory as temps rise
joe Raedle/Getty Images

Lehigh County Emergency Management Services issues Extreme Heat Advisory as temps rise

Blueberries and more at annual festival in Bethlehem

Blueberries and more at annual festival in Bethlehem

How to stay safe in the extreme heat

How to stay safe in the extreme heat

State police say they arrested accused arsonist with lighter in her hand
69 News

State police say they arrested accused arsonist with lighter in her hand

Beat the heat: Admission to Allentown pools half-price for city residents

Beat the heat: Admission to Allentown pools half-price for city residents

Man allegedly ignores protection order, flashes handgun

Man allegedly ignores protection order, flashes handgun

Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Lehigh County Jail cell
69 News

Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Lehigh County Jail cell

Rush Township police seek video game theft suspect

Rush Township police seek video game theft suspect

Bethlehem mayor assesses SteelStacks climbing incident
69 News

Bethlehem mayor assesses SteelStacks climbing incident

Easton School District approves Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 contracts
69 News

Easton School District approves Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 contracts

The Flying V Food Truck aims to make poutine the new comfort food of the States

The Flying V Food Truck aims to make poutine the new comfort food of the States

Residents put forward suggestions on how to fix issue of gun violence at Allentown meeting

Residents put forward suggestions on how to fix issue of gun violence at Allentown meeting

Man shot in Allentown as community members meet nearby to discuss violence
Rich Rolen

Man shot in Allentown as community members meet nearby to discuss violence

Former astronaut talks the future of space exploration on 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launch

Former astronaut talks the future of space exploration on 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launch

Planned Parenthood will continue to provide abortions despite new rules

Planned Parenthood will continue to provide abortions despite new rules

Bethlehem shows how drivers, pedestrians can safely share the road

Bethlehem shows how drivers, pedestrians can safely share the road

Time, training, de-escalation as crews negotiated with man who climbed SteelStacks furnace

Time, training, de-escalation as crews negotiated with man who climbed SteelStacks furnace

Community members gather in Allentown to discuss recent shootings

Community members gather in Allentown to discuss recent shootings

Bethlehem police allege man threatened to blow up gas-filled home
69 News

Bethlehem police allege man threatened to blow up gas-filled home

Case of man accused of repeatedly raping young girl headed to trial
iStock/junial

Case of man accused of repeatedly raping young girl headed to trial

Allentown's Cedar Beach Pool reopens
69 News

Allentown's Cedar Beach Pool reopens

'Reliving the trauma': Gun violence affects Allentown family twice in 2 years

'Reliving the trauma': Gun violence affects Allentown family twice in 2 years

Suspended NJ sheriff's deputy indicted on federal child porn charges

Suspended NJ sheriff's deputy indicted on federal child porn charges

Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Coplay man

Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Coplay man

Allentown police: Man threw acid on pair, causing burns

Allentown police: Man threw acid on pair, causing burns

Emmaus' Furnace Street warehouse to be sold and possibly converted
Andrew Valentino | 69 News

Emmaus' Furnace Street warehouse to be sold and possibly converted

Police nab retail theft suspect on the run

Police nab retail theft suspect on the run

Mother of Allentown shooting victim speaks out
69 News

Mother of Allentown shooting victim speaks out

Fire heavily damages house in Bangor

Fire heavily damages house in Bangor

Bethlehem Township seeks state help to keep big trucks off a little old road

Bethlehem Township seeks state help to keep big trucks off a little old road

History's Headlines: Arctic admiral
69 News

History's Headlines: Arctic admiral

First 400 ADP employees begin working in downtown Allentown

First 400 ADP employees begin working in downtown Allentown

Residents, fellow police officers remember North Catasauqua police chief who died suddenly

Residents, fellow police officers remember North Catasauqua police chief who died suddenly

Local nonprofit organization aims to ease hunger pains in Allentown

Local nonprofit organization aims to ease hunger pains in Allentown