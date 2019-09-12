Union files brief after Advance Auto Parts files restraining order against picketing workers

WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. - A workers' union filed a brief after a company in Lehigh County filed a restraining order against picketing workers.

Advance Auto Parts in Weisenberg Township filed the restraining order against striking workers on Tuesday.

The order says the workers cannot picket a certain amount of feet from the warehouse, said Tom Borum, business manager of International Union of North America Local 1310.

The workers' union filed a brief in response saying the restraining order should be overturned.

A hearing date regarding the brief was set for Sept. 20. Borum said workers are trying to set an earlier hearing date.