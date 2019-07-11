United Way celebrates National Summer Learning Week

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Some local kids are keeping up on their education this summer thanks to a nonprofit organization.

Members of the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley were at Marvine Elementary School in Bethlehem Wednesday handing out summer learning kits to children.

The kits include books as well as art supplies like chalk and bubbles.

It's part of their celebration of National Summer Learning Week, which helps kids avoid the so-called "summer slide."

The learning kits given out Wednesday were all donated by St. Luke's University Health Network.