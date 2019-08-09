Lehigh Valley

Salisbury Township residents talk to commissioners about unsafe drivers



Posted: Aug 08, 2019 10:34 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:00 AM EDT

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Salisbury Township needs to crack down on bad drivers, residents told the board of commissioners Thursday.

"Stop signs in Salisbury Township are not supposed to be optional," Bonnie Thomasik, who lives on Lehigh Avenue, said.

Thomasik said drivers speed by, even as children are going to and from school. She suggested that if some streets, such as Ueberroth Avenue near her home, were made one-way, intersections might be safer.

More enforcement will help too, she said, though police said they have not found speeding to be a problem near her home. She disagreed.

"Lehigh Avenue has become a racetrack," she added, conceding that she is becoming known for shouting at people to slow down and to stop at stop signs. Thomasik said she has to protect children who use the street, including her 12-year-old grandson.

Commissioner Rodney Conn said he has heard about intentional bad driving. One Salisbury resident told him that as he was stopped at a sign, another driver went around him to cut ahead.

Two residents of Salisbury Hills Drive, a cul-de-sac off Devonshire Road and near Cedar Crest Boulevard, asked if the township can work on making a dangerous turn safer.

Scott Mitchell said drivers leaving the cul-de-sac have limited visibility, and while the neighbors have tried to figure out a solution, they need the township's help.

"We are worried because there are young people living there who will be driving soon. It's not safe," Mitchell said after the meeting.

Suzanne Johnson, who moved into Salisbury six weeks ago, said speeding on Devonshire Road is a problem, compounding the visibility issue.

Acting Police Chief Kevin Soberick said residents have been calling about bad drivers and problem intersections. When asked if signs would help at problem spots, Soberick said "You have to start somewhere" and that enforcement will back up the signs. He said the police have been citing more drivers.

Board President Robert Martucci Jr. said in jest that "spike strips" might be needed. The strips are used by police to flatten car tires to stop fleeing suspects.

The commissioners heard about another problem that only Mother Nature can solve. Residents of Montgomery Street said their yards have been flooded, and there is so much standing water that mowing is impossible. They said the flooding might be from work done on sewers along the street.
Rain is the culprit, Sandy Nicolo told them.

"It's nature," Nicolo, assistant township manager, said. The water issue is real, but it is the result of groundwater rising, not how the street is laid out. Much of eastern Salisbury Township is wet because of heavy rain this year, Nicolo said, and only dry weather can help.

The board heard a presentation from Terry Schettini of Fair Districts PA, a group that wants to change how voting districts are set in Pennsylvania in a bid to end "gerrymandering," the practice of setting voting boundaries to favor certain parties. Fair Districts proposes that an independent citizens' commission of 11 state residents, including Republicans, Democrats and independents or members of third parties draw the voting map.

Schettini, a South Whitehall Township resident, said such a commission can "make maps that make sense" instead of leaving the process up to the party in power.

One Pennsylvania district's odd shape inspired the nickname "Goofy Kicking Donald Duck" because of its resemblance to the Disney characters.

Commissioner Debra Brinton said including voters registered as independents might not be a good idea because they may not be invested in the electoral process.

"Independents tend to be people who don't want get phone calls from either political party during an election," she said.

Brinton also said commission members should be required to have voted in the last five elections, instead of just two under the Fair Districts proposal.

Schettini asked Salisbury to consider a resolution in support of the Fair Districts plan. Other counties and municipalities have also been asked to pass resolutions in favor of the change, which will require an amendment to the state constitution.

The commissioners may vote on the resolution at their next meeting.

