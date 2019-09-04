Upper Macungie firefighters get new equipment

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A township in Lehigh County is getting a major upgrade to its firefighting equipment.

Upper Macungie Township received 59 new air tanks and masks Tuesday night.

The new gear will be used by firefighters at all three of the township's departments.

Officials say firefighters can breathe easy now that they're getting rid of the old equipment.

"It was out of date and we were having trouble with a lot of repairs on the equipment, on the older stuff that had to be maintenanced all the time, and the lifespan of the cylinders was going out," said Grant Grim, Upper Macungie Township fire commissioner.

A $250,000 FEMA grant helped the fire companies get the new gear.