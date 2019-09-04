Upper Macungie firefighters get new equipment
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A township in Lehigh County is getting a major upgrade to its firefighting equipment.
Upper Macungie Township received 59 new air tanks and masks Tuesday night.
The new gear will be used by firefighters at all three of the township's departments.
Officials say firefighters can breathe easy now that they're getting rid of the old equipment.
"It was out of date and we were having trouble with a lot of repairs on the equipment, on the older stuff that had to be maintenanced all the time, and the lifespan of the cylinders was going out," said Grant Grim, Upper Macungie Township fire commissioner.
A $250,000 FEMA grant helped the fire companies get the new gear.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
1 dies, 3 hurt after Route 100 head-on collision
The two vehicles crashed on Route 100 and Bittners Corner Road in Lowhill Township, state police Trooper Nathan Branosky said.Read More »
- Signature Dish: Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine
- Man facing federal charges after police say he held a couple at gunpoint
- Lawmakers tour one of the oldest businesses in the Lehigh Valley
- Fountain Hill considering asking for state police coverage
- Advance Auto Parts warehouse workers go on strike over labor dispute
- Shot fired inside home while sheriff serves warrant
Latest From The Newsroom
- Lawmakers tour one of the oldest businesses in the Lehigh Valley
- RSD teachers get supplies through 'Stuff the Bus' campaign
- Advance Auto Parts warehouse workers go on strike over labor dispute
- Updated 1 dies, 3 hurt after Route 100 head-on collision
- Berks men jailed on drug charges after arrest in New Jersey
- Reading's mayor OKs plan to replace 'outdated' firehouse
- Bridge replacement to create massive detours on Pa. Turnpike this weekend
- Signature Dish: Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine
- Updated SBA offering low-interest loans for homes, businesses damaged by flooding in Berks
- Man facing federal charges after police say he held a couple at gunpoint