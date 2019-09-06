Lehigh Valley

Upper Macungie police chief talks truck traffic, commends officers

Sep 05, 2019

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 04:41 AM EDT

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Upper Macungie chief of police attempted to calm residents' fears about trucks traversing area roads.

Residents said some of the roads truck drivers have been using to reach area warehouses or major highways are too narrow.

Chief of Police Ed Colon informed residents during Thursday night's supervisors meeting there is a legal truck travel route to every warehouse facility currently located in Upper Macungie. He cautioned residents some of the travel routes using roads such as Cetronia, Grange, Mill Creek, and Krocks roads are legal truck travel thoroughfares.

He blamed GPS for directing out-of-town truck drivers unfamiliar with local roads and routes to major highways for directing them to use illegal routes and short cuts.

Residents complained about trucks traversing the "S curves" on Cetronia Road and clamored for more signs prohibiting truck travel and also reducing speeds.

One resident suggested a more proactive solution to the problem by displaying signs informing trucks where they could drive and specific directional signage to and from major highways.

Another resident suggested shaving down asphalt on affected road widths by three feet and replacing the space with stones thus turning them into gravel roads making them virtually undetectable by GPS.

Township officials cautioned road alterations could affect the township's revenues as part of the taxes on liquid fuels it is allotted by the state and used primarily for road repairs.

In other business, Colon issued special commendations to three of his night shift patrol officers for saving the life of a 68-year-old warehouse worker at Bazzini Holdings on Mill Road on July 5.

The chief issued awards to officers Phil Shedacker, Jack Sassaman, and Dave Malischewski for performing CPR and using an AED device to keep the victim of a heart attack alive until paramedics arrived.

Colon said it was the third CPR incident this patrol team known as the "D-Squad" had performed successfully within the last six months.

The officers were specifically commended for their quick, efficient and organized work in now saving multiple lives.

