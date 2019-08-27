Upper Saucon approves agreement with Wildlands Conservancy

The Wildlands Conservancy in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County, in 2016.

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The Upper Saucon Township Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with Wildlands Conservancy on Monday night for the conservancy to purchase an 18.6 acre property located at 3191 Chestnut Hill Road in the township for permanent preservation.

Township Manager Tom Beil said the township will contribute $72,000 in addition to undisclosed amount of funding from a state grant to purchase the parcel.

He added the conservancy will be purchaser of the parcel designated for preservation, and therefore will be responsible for its maintenance. Wildlands will also be formulating the necessary restrictions preventing any future development on the property.

Because it will be purchased in part with money from a state grant, noted Beil, the property will be open to the public. He said no official park will be established. However, he pointed out the possibility of the conservancy using the land in part to serve in connecting other trail paths it owns in the region such as those in Salisbury and East Penn townships.

He noted although any trials would be maintained and owned by the conservancy, they were not part of the current agreement for Chestnut Hill Road.