Upper Saucon completes agricultural land conservation agreement
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The Upper Saucon Township Supervisors completed the township's portion of an intergovernmental agreement to conserve approximately 58 acres of farmland in perpetuity on Monday.
The $363,370 agreement among Upper Saucon, Lower Milford Township and Lehigh County will create an agricultural conservation easement on the land at 1414, 1446 and 6495 Blue Church Road. The county will pay the largest share, $347,400, while Upper Saucon will pay $10,030 and Lower Milford $4,940.
The payment will go to the owners of the farm, Gary and Sharon Boyer, who are selling land development rights to the three governmental entities. The tract encompasses 49.4 acres in Lower Milford and 8.5 acres in Upper Saucon.
Township Manager Thomas Beil described the agreement as a partnership between the county and the two townships. He characterized it as a good deal for Upper Saucon, which is paying only $1,100 an acre for its share of the conservation easement.
In other business, the board awarded a package of bids for the new water and sewer garage at the township's sewage treatment plant on Route 378, near Saucon Creek Road.
The $1.5 million general building construction and site work contract went to Ankiewicz Enterprises Inc. of Tamaqua; the $167,000 mechanical contract was awarded to K.C. Mechanical Service Inc. of Mount Bethel; the $93,600 plumbing contract was awarded to Dual Temp Co. Inc. of Allentown; and the $167,770 contract for electrical work went to Wind Gap Electric Inc.
